Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,718 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

VER stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

