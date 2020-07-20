Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $19.68 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 101,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $74.75 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $78.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Read More: Bear Market

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital One Financial Corp. Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Capital One Financial Corp. Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Masco Corp
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Masco Corp
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,209 Shares of Valero Energy Co.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,209 Shares of Valero Energy Co.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report