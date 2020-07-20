Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $19.68 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 101,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $74.75 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $78.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

