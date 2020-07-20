Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,775 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American States Water by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in American States Water by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in American States Water by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 32,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $79.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

