Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 667 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13,002.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,335.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $167,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $250.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.28 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

