Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 749 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $137.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

