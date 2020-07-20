IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,479,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,240. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

INFO opened at $79.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

