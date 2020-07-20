Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 37,557 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

