Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 397.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 144,479 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

