Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.03). Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

NYSE:REZI opened at $13.32 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Paul F. Deninger purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. Also, VP Fradin Roger purchased 69,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $654,029.88. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 168,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 119,007 shares of company stock worth $1,081,559. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.