-$0.84 EPS Expected for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.13). Irhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

IRTC stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $599,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $33,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,654 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,560 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

