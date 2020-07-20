$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.25. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $37.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 10,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acushnet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

