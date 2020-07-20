439 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,152,000 after acquiring an additional 807,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,658,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,315 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

