Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $101.86 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 18.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $108,613.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,822,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 129,041 shares of company stock worth $1,140,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 1,472.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APRN opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

