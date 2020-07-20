Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 236,144.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,735 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Mercadolibre worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mercadolibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,524,000 after buying an additional 158,150 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mercadolibre by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,337,000 after buying an additional 110,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,418,000 after buying an additional 1,739,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after acquiring an additional 254,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.90.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $964.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $937.55 and its 200 day moving average is $708.19. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.