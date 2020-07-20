Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,900 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

