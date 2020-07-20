400 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,180,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allstate by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Allstate by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $91.67 on Monday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

