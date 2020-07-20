Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.61 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

ZM opened at $246.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,450.24, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.92 and its 200-day moving average is $146.55. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,822 shares of company stock worth $167,960,737. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

