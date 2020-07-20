ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

