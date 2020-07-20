Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $19,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock opened at $212.49 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $218.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.