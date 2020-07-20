Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $79,533.78 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $104.11 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

