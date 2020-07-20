Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

