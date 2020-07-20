$2.35 EPS Expected for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.28. International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 5.46%.

INSW has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in International Seaways by 626.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in International Seaways by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 141.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $476.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

