Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ichor reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 31.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 140,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ichor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $643.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

