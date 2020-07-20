-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

