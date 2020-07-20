-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Halliburton
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Halliburton
$2.35 EPS Expected for International Seaways Inc This Quarter
$2.35 EPS Expected for International Seaways Inc This Quarter
Ichor Holdings Ltd Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Ichor Holdings Ltd Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc This Quarter
-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc This Quarter
Brokerages Anticipate Blackline Inc to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Blackline Inc to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share
Smart Sand Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share
Smart Sand Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report