Brokerages Anticipate Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Blackline also posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In other Blackline news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,391 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $93,725.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,997,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

