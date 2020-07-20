Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

SND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. UBS Group AG increased its position in Smart Sand by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SND opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.73. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

