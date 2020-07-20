1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. 1st Source posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.49%.

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

SRCE stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

In other 1st Source news, Director Mark D. Schwabero acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

