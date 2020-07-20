Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

KINS stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.