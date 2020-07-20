-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.16). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23).

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPIX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Sunday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 446,052 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPIX opened at $6.25 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

