Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 435,670 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 264,494 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 829,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.