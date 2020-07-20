Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 435,670 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 264,494 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 829,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Halliburton
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Halliburton
$2.35 EPS Expected for International Seaways Inc This Quarter
$2.35 EPS Expected for International Seaways Inc This Quarter
Ichor Holdings Ltd Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Ichor Holdings Ltd Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc This Quarter
-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc This Quarter
Brokerages Anticipate Blackline Inc to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Blackline Inc to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share
Smart Sand Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share
Smart Sand Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report