1,200 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in ONEOK by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in ONEOK by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 31.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

