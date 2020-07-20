Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Safehold reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFE. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $52.56 on Friday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,759,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

