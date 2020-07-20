Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04).

NBSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, Director Eric I. Richman acquired 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $84,822.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,358 shares of company stock worth $172,746. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

