Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 227,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,006. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.72.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

