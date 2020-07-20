Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,083.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

