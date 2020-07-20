Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 573 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 191.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.05.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $144.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.