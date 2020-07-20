Zacks: Analysts Expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of -$2.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($4.41). Verso reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,375%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. Verso had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $12.37 on Friday. Verso has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $433.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

In other news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Verso by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Verso by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

