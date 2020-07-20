Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,035 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

SYY opened at $54.17 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.