Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,407 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

