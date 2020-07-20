Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,400 Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mackinac Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFNC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

MFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mackinac Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.