Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1,206.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $3,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $36.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.