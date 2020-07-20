3,626 Shares in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $41,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

