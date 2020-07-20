Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $83,000 Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $345,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. DISH Network Corp has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

