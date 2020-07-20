Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after buying an additional 1,557,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $143.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $144.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

