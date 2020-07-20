Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $91,597,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $13,879,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $10,740,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $8,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $16.44 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

