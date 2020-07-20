Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 80 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $198.00 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

