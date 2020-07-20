439 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

IJT stock opened at $173.86 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.44.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

