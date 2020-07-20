Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 500 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cabot were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after acquiring an additional 427,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 971,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

CBT stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

