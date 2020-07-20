Trust Co. of Vermont Has $85,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $325,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after buying an additional 5,617,745 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after buying an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,021,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.