Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 151 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 256,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the period.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $105.67 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

